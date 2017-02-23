20 arrested as Bahrain OKs civilians’ military trial

A man runs to take cover as riot police arrives in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain, in this photo taken on February 14, 2017. (REUTERS) In this July 28, 2013 file photo, Bahraini lawmakers participate in a session of parliament in Manama. Lawmakers in Bahrain have backed changing the constitution in a way that would allow civilians to be tried by military courts. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

DUBAI: Bahraini police have arrested 20 people in a crackdown on villages, as legislators approved a constitutional amendment that could see civilians tried in military courts in the island kingdom.

The lower house of Parliament on Tuesday voted in favor of a constitutional amendment which drops a clause restricting military trials to offenses committed by members of the army, police or other security branches.

Under the amendment to Article 105, which also needs approval in Bahrain’s appointed upper house, civilians charged with “damaging public interest” or with terrorism — broadly defined — could now face trial in a military court.

The police media center published the names of the 20 people arrested, who include four women. They are aged between 20 and 65.

They published photographs of nine of them, including all four women. Those arrested face charges including “plotting acts of terrorism” and aiding and abetting fugitives.

Eight are accused of having “received military training on arms and the use of explosives in Iran and Iraq.”

Sporadic demonstrations have intensified since last week’s anniversary of the launch of the protests.