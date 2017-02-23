Video of elderly drifters sparks outrage on social media

MAKKAH: A group of elderly people from the social care house appeared drifting in a video that went viral on social media and sparked a wave of outrage, the local Al-Madina daily reported.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development promised to investigate the incident.

A number of social media users criticized the social care facility for allowing their residents to practice drifting, which could pose a risk to their health and safety since the sport requires high speeds and riding in Jeeps on high cliffs.

The circulated video recorded the coordination of several young men with the social care house to hire specialized teams to use cars and bikes to carry out the sport.