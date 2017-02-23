  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Video of elderly drifters sparks outrage on social media

Saudi Arabia

Video of elderly drifters sparks outrage on social media

Arab News |
Elderly men are seen inside a vehicle at a road during a"drifting" event. (Courtesy of Al-Madina newspaper)

MAKKAH: A group of elderly people from the social care house appeared drifting in a video that went viral on social media and sparked a wave of outrage, the local Al-Madina daily reported.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Development promised to investigate the incident.
A number of social media users criticized the social care facility for allowing their residents to practice drifting, which could pose a risk to their health and safety since the sport requires high speeds and riding in Jeeps on high cliffs.
The circulated video recorded the coordination of several young men with the social care house to hire specialized teams to use cars and bikes to carry out the sport.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport receives first Malindo Air flight

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz Airport on Wednesday received its first flight of the Malaysian Malindo...

Video of elderly drifters sparks outrage on social media

MAKKAH: A group of elderly people from the social care house appeared drifting in a video that...

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport receives first Malindo Air flight
Video of elderly drifters sparks outrage on social media
Security information director: Iran asked Al-Zarqawi to kill Iraqi Shiites
Saudi Arabia, Greece usher in new era of bilateral relations
Prince Faisal inaugurates Quba road project
KSA's National Renewable Energy Program to attract investors: Minister
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News