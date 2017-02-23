Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport receives first Malindo Air flight

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz Airport on Wednesday received its first flight of the Malaysian Malindo Air.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport arrived after being granted landing rights by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to operate its flights between Kuala Lumpur and King Abdulaziz International Airport. The airline will fly twice a week.

The airport received the first flight from Kuala Lumpur via Ahmedabad Airport in India. It was carrying 180 passengers, including 119 pilgrims, local daily Al-Watan reported.

Malindo Air said on its website that the new route will be operated by Boeing 737-900ER narrow body aircraft with a seat capacity of 180, which includes 12 Business Class and 168 Economy Class seats.

“The commencement of this new route by Malindo Air to Jeddah is to enter the main gateway to the Saudi Arabian holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. This will create another affordable option for our Muslim guests to perform Umrah and Haj,” Said Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy.