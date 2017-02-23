  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 12 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn’t attack

Associated Press |
Israel to conclude Arab car ramming was not a terror attack, an Israeli newspaper reported. (Reuters)
JERUSALEM: Israeli media say a preliminary investigation by Israeli officials has determined that an Israeli Arab driver who struck and killed a policeman last year did so unintentionally, prompting calls for senior officials to resign for calling him a terrorist.
The Israeli daily Haaretz says the Justice Ministry will soon publish its conclusions about the incident. The Justice Ministry would not elaborate on its investigation.
Police said the Arab citizen rammed his vehicle into a group of policemen and was shot dead as protesters demonstrated in November against a court-ordered demolition of unauthorized buildings in a Bedouin village in southern Israel. Arab advocates say the man lost control of his car after being shot.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says he would apologize if officials determine it was not an attack.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Top US general readies ‘full range’ of Syria options for Trump

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon’s top officer on Thursday would not say if US ground forces will deploy to...

US will not insist on two-state solution in Mideast: White House official

WASHINGTON: The White House signaled a sharp break with decades of support for a two-state solution...

Top US general readies ‘full range’ of Syria options for Trump
US will not insist on two-state solution in Mideast: White House official
Syria opposition announce capture of Al-Bab from Daesh
Media: Israel to conclude Arab car ramming wasn’t attack
Yemen loyalists push back rebels on Red Sea coast
Iraq forces enter Daesh-held Mosul airport
Latest News
Bees can learn to roll a ball for food: study
General Authority for Entertainment acknowledges Comic Con violations in Jeddah
Top US general readies ‘full range’ of Syria options for Trump
Renshaw, Starc revive Australia in India Test
NBA returns for a break-neck finish to regular season
Ariya grabs lead on home turf at LPGA Thailand
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News