  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father’s footsteps

World

Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father’s footsteps

Associated Press |
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito (C) posing with Crown Princess Masako (L) and their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo. (AFP)
TOKYO: Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito has marked his 57th birthday with a pledge to follow in his father’s footsteps as symbol of the nation when his father’s abdication wish is realized.
Naruhito is first in line to Japan’s Chrysanthemum throne and will succeed Emperor Akihito, now 83.
Akihito last August expressed his apparent wish to abdicate, citing concerns his age and health may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties as emperor.
The government is currently discussing a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate.
Naruhito said in his birthday remarks, issued Thursday, that he is open to discussing ways to have the imperial succession fit the modern era.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK asylum claims drop despite rising refugee crisis

LONDON: The number of people applying for asylum in Britain in 2016 was just over 38,500, falling...

Riot police confront banned anti-police protest in Paris

PARIS: Hundreds of high-school students protested in Paris over police use of force on Thursday,...

UK asylum claims drop despite rising refugee crisis
Riot police confront banned anti-police protest in Paris
Pope suggests 'better to be atheist than hypocritical Catholic'
Three Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack
Four richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million
Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father’s footsteps
Latest News
Bees can learn to roll a ball for food: study
General Authority for Entertainment acknowledges Comic Con violations in Jeddah
Top US general readies ‘full range’ of Syria options for Trump
Renshaw, Starc revive Australia in India Test
NBA returns for a break-neck finish to regular season
Ariya grabs lead on home turf at LPGA Thailand
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News