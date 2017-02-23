  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Four richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million

World

Four richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million

Associated Press |
A child takes a break on a table at a slum near the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A report on inequality in Indonesia says its four richest men now have more wealth than 100 million of the country's poorest people.
The report by Oxfam says Indonesia, with a population of more than 250 million, has the sixth-worst inequality in the world.
It blames "market fundamentalism" that has allowed the richest to capture most of the benefits of nearly two decades of strong economic growth and pervasive gender inequality.
The report says extreme poverty has declined sharply since 2000 but 93 million Indonesians still live on less than $3.10 a day, which is defined by the World Bank as the moderate poverty line.
Oxfam says social instability could increase if the government doesn't tackle the gap between rich and poor.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK asylum claims drop despite rising refugee crisis

LONDON: The number of people applying for asylum in Britain in 2016 was just over 38,500, falling...

Riot police confront banned anti-police protest in Paris

PARIS: Hundreds of high-school students protested in Paris over police use of force on Thursday,...

UK asylum claims drop despite rising refugee crisis
Riot police confront banned anti-police protest in Paris
Pope suggests 'better to be atheist than hypocritical Catholic'
Three Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack
Four richest Indonesians wealthier than poorest 100 million
Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father’s footsteps
Latest News
Bees can learn to roll a ball for food: study
General Authority for Entertainment acknowledges Comic Con violations in Jeddah
Top US general readies ‘full range’ of Syria options for Trump
Renshaw, Starc revive Australia in India Test
NBA returns for a break-neck finish to regular season
Ariya grabs lead on home turf at LPGA Thailand
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News