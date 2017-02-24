KSA to observe World Civil Defense Day

RIYADH: The Kingdom will join the international community to mark this year’s World Civil Defense Day — under the slogan “Hand in hand for the prevention of risks.”

A range of events organized by the General Directorate of Civil Defense will be held in all regions of the Kingdom on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom’s participation in the celebration of the World Civil Defense Day, which falls on March 1 every year, reflects the keenness of the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to develop the civil defense capabilities to enable the device to perform its national and humanitarian duties in maintaining the homeland’s gains and the safety of citizens,” said Director General of Civil Defense Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has prepared a plan for the participation of government agencies, civil institutions, citizens and residents, which includes organizing a number of events to deepen the safety concepts and raise the preventive awareness about the risks.

World Civil Defense Day, created by decision of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) General Assembly in 1990, commemorates the entry into force of the ICDO Constitution as an intergovernmental organization in 1972.