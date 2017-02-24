  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Grand mufti: Dialogue needed to demonstrate truth of Islam

ARAB NEWS |
File photo showing Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh delivering a sermon at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia has stressed the need for further dialogue to show the truth of Islam and its usefulness for mankind, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh noted that the current conditions indicate the need for more efforts in this regard, the newspaper reported.
During a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, accompanied by 50 senior officials, Al-Asheikh confirmed that the league needs to carry out more dialogue and intensify its efforts to demonstrate the virtues of the Islamic religion worldwide.
Al-Issa briefed the Saudi mufti on the league’s efforts, and the activation of the required information tools that serve its function.

