Grand mufti: Dialogue needed to demonstrate truth of Islam

JEDDAH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia has stressed the need for further dialogue to show the truth of Islam and its usefulness for mankind, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh noted that the current conditions indicate the need for more efforts in this regard, the newspaper reported.

During a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, accompanied by 50 senior officials, Al-Asheikh confirmed that the league needs to carry out more dialogue and intensify its efforts to demonstrate the virtues of the Islamic religion worldwide.

Al-Issa briefed the Saudi mufti on the league’s efforts, and the activation of the required information tools that serve its function.