Stormy cold wave to hit Riyadh, Eastern Province over the weekend

JEDDAH: Following a week of floods and heavy rainstorm that hit parts of Saudi Arabia, a new cold windy wave and thunderstorms are expected to strike Riyadh and the Eastern Province over the weekend.

Hussein Al-Qahtani, official spokesman of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) told Arab News the changes in the weather conditions are milder this time compared to last week.

Dusty wind is also expected to restrict the vision in the capital.

Daytime high temperatures in Riyadh are expected reach 18° C and 19° C on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While overnight lows will drop to 9° during the weekend. In the Eastern Province, the highs are expected to register 21° C and 22° C, while nighttime temperatures will drop to 9° C.

Asir region’s daytime high temperatures in the are expected reach 25° C Friday and drop to 22° C on Saturday, while overnight lows will drop to 12° during the weekend.

Asir Region, which witnessed adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall resulting in the flooding of nine valleys will also be rainy. However, no floods are expected. Last week, one person was reported dead and another missing. Around 10 people were injured and 104 had car accidents while others were trapped in their vehicles.

The region’s Civil Defense’s operation room received 600 flood-related reports in Abha and had rescued 25 people.

Al-Qahtani encouraged those in the affected area to take the needed precautionary actions.

“It’s important for people to be perceptive of the warnings they get from official bodies, such as the Traffic Department, Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, the Coast Guard for those who are vising the seaside,” he said.

The weather change wave is expected to continue until Saturday.