Saudi Arabia

Heavy penalties sought for bakers making underweight bread

Mohammed Rasooldeen
The shortage of bread weight is considered a violation that requires imposing of fines of up to SR3,000, and possible closure of the bakery. (AN photo)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) has stipulated a minimum weight of 510 grams for a bag of bread and violators will be subject to penalties and closure of bakeries under a directive issued by the Council of Ministers.
The shortage of bread weight is considered a violation that requires imposing of fines of up to SR3,000, with possible closure of the bakery, according to the Municipal List of Fines and Penalties, issued by the Council of Ministers.
MCI reported that inspection teams have detected 128 violations among 730 bakeries visited during the past 10 days.
The MCI Inspection tours on bakeries included to bakeries in Riyadh, Zulfi, Quwaiya, Shakra’a, Dawadmi, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Kharj, Al-Muzahmiya, Afif, Rumah, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al-Hareek, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Rabigh, Rania, Qunfudah, Madinah, Al-Ula, Yanbu, Dammam, Alkhobar, Qatif, Hafr Al-Batin, Khafji, Al-Ahsa, Hail, Arar, Baga’a, Gurayyat, Turaif, Tabuk, Al-Wajh, Dubah, Tabarjal, Jouf, Abha and Khamis Mushayt.
Those violators who were responsible for baking underweight bread have been summoned for a formal inquiry and have been urged to manufacture the bread according to government specifications.
The MCI has called on consumers to report any violation to the Consumer Call Center 1900, or through the application of a Commercial Violation Report, via their smart phones.

