IIROSA committed on expanding humanitarian initiatives

Hassan Darweesh Shahbar, hands over memento to Noor Rahman Sheikh, at the IIROSA headquarters in Jeddah. At right is Khalid Bawazir. (AN photo)

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the International Islamic Relief Organization-Saudi Arabia (IIROSA), Hassan Darweesh Shahbar, had a meeting with Noor Rahman Sheikh, consul-general of India, at the IIROSA headquarters recently.

During the meeting, Hassan Darweesh briefed the diplomat with IIROSA’s accomplishments and pioneering initiatives implemented to support the poor and the needy people in Asia, Africa and Europe including health, social, educational and developmental services. Additionally, the secretary general shed the light on IIROSA’s efforts toward refugees and migrants who fled their countries due to conflicts and disasters.

Hassan Darweesh said that IIROSA enjoys a consultative status of the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC) since 1995. It is also a Member of the UN Department of Public Information (DPI) and International Organization for Migration (IOM). Moreover, IIROSA has signed a number of cooperation and partnership agreements with some of the UN agencies, like UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), World Food Programme (WFP), and ICRC to implement relief and development projects in numerous countries in Asia, Africa and Europe.

“IIROSA’s assistances have great impact on the lives of millions of people especially in some of the African countries that suffered from many tragedies due to natural disasters and sectarian conflicts that caused millions of orphans, widows, homeless people, disabled individuals and refugees,” he said, adding, “Every year alone, we provide a huge quantity of Ramadan free meal and sacrificial meat under “Adahi” campaign in Africa, Asia and Europe, saving countless lives and building resilience against future emergencies,” Hassan Darweesh said.

Noor Rahman expressed his appreciation to the exerted humanitarian efforts and noble accomplishments that aim at alleviating people suffering and saving them from poverty, hunger and illness all over the world.

During the meeting, IIROSA documentary film was shown to the diplomat, which highlighted some of the humanitarian and relief achievements of the organization.

At the end, Hassan Darweesh honored the Indian diplomat with a memento and distributed IIROSA’s publications.