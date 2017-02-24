Applicant trying to bribe employee during license tests arrested

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialists arrested an applicant who tried to bribe an employee at one of the test centers where the Saudi Medical License Examinations (SMLE) is conducted.

The applicant tried to get another person to sit for the exams in his place. The commission embarked on implementing punitive procedures against him.

Abdullah Alzahian, spokesman for the commission, said the commission stands against such violations, including cheating or identity fraud, or any other kind of irregularities.

He said the commission’s regulations regarding cheating during exams are serious and rigorous, which sometimes amount to removing the name of the candidate from the list of health practitioners. He pointed out that sanctions could lead to banning the candidate from future tests for up to three years, or order a permanent ban.

“The third chapter of the list of regulations states several prohibitions for health practitioners that must be observed and adhered to before, during, and after the exams, and any violations in this regard are punishable, and the disciplinary procedures are applicable to achieve the highest level of commitments,” Alzahian said. “Such practices do not touch the practitioner alone, but the whole society, and any noncompliance will be negatively reflected on the quality of the health services provided”

He confirmed that the commission has the means and ability to spot any attempts to cheat. He asked health practitioners to embrace the ethics of the profession.