  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • UNSC renews mandates of Yemen's sanctions committee, panel of experts

Middle-East

UNSC renews mandates of Yemen's sanctions committee, panel of experts

SPA |
UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2342 renewing the mandates of Yemen's sanctions committee and the Panel of Experts.
The resolution reaffirmed the need for the "full and timely" implementation of the political transition following the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative and Implementation Mechanism, and in accordance with Security Council resolutions and with regard to the expectations of the Yemeni people.
Expressing concern at the ongoing political, security, economic and humanitarian challenges in Yemen, including the ongoing violence, and threats arising from the illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse of weapons, the Council reaffirmed its intention to keep the situation in Yemen under continuous review.
The 15-member body decided to renew the sanctions committee mandate until February 26th, 2018 as well as extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts until March 28th, 2018.
The UK-drafted resolution reiterated its call for all parties in Yemen to adhere to resolving their differences through dialogue and consultation, reject acts of violence to achieve political goals, and refrain from provocation.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iraqi forces punch into western Mosul, launch air strikes in Syria

SOUTH OF MOSUL, IRAQ: US-backed Iraqi forces pushed into western Mosul on Friday after retaking the...

Tunisia overwhelmed, divided over returning extremists

KELIBIA, Tunisia: Tunisia’s unhappy distinction as one of the world’s primary jihadi exporters is...

Iraqi forces punch into western Mosul, launch air strikes in Syria
Tunisia overwhelmed, divided over returning extremists
Libyan military authorities impose ban on travelers under 45
UN Security Council credibility at stake on Syria sanctions talk -France
Yemen fighting and suicide bomb kill 48
UNSC renews mandates of Yemen's sanctions committee, panel of experts
Latest News
Wozniacki moves into second straight WTA final
Trump vows military build-up, hammers nationalist themes
Head-scratching investors call time on Trump stock rally
Iraqi forces punch into western Mosul, launch air strikes in Syria
Jordanian jet fighter crashes in Saudi Arabia, says Coalition
Tunisia overwhelmed, divided over returning extremists
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News