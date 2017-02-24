  • Search form

Kittel wins stage; Cav in red in Abu Dhabi

AFP |
Marcel Kittel react after winning the Nation Towers stage of 153 km second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour cycling race on Friday.(AP)
ABU DHABI: German sprinter Marcel Kittel of Quick Step held off Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish to win a bunch sprint on stage two of the Tour of Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Kittel fell on the final kilometer on Thursday and finished three minutes behind stage one winner Cavendish, who will go into stage three with the overall leader’s red jersey on his back.
Saturday’s race however will suit neither Kittel nor Cavendish with the 11km Jebel Hafit hill — so popular with local cyclists — on the agenda with its 8-9 percent gradients, this will be one for the climbers.

Results (Stage 2):
1. Marcel Kittel (GER/QSF) 153km in 3h 28min 11sec, 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS/ORS) same time, 3. Marc Cavendish (GBR/DDD) s.t., 4. Matteo Pelucchi (ITA/BOH) s.t., 5. Phil Bauhaus (GER/SUN) s.t.

Overall:
1. Mark Cavendish (GBR/DDD) 342km in 8h 05min 03sec, 2. Marcel Kittel (GER/QSF) at 4sec, 3. André Greipel (GER/LTS) 8, 4. Marco Canola (ITA/NIP) 8, 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS/ORS) 8

Wozniacki moves into second straight WTA final



