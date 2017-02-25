Kansas man charged in shooting of 2 Indians

  • Search form

Reuters |
Adam Purinton. (AP)
MILWAUKEE/NEW DELHI: A Kansas man was charged on Thursday with shooting to death an Indian man and wounding another Indian man and an American in a bar, and federal authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
The killing led news bulletins in India and drew strong reactions on social media, where people voiced concern that US President Donald Trump’s “America First” position on immigration and jobs has fueled a climate of intolerance.
Adam Purinton, 51, was charged in Johnson County, Kansas, with one count of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder, Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe told a news conference.
Purinton is accused of shooting and killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, also 32, in the Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the Olathe Police Department.

