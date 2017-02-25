Swedish ambassador discusses upcoming trade visit with Saudi business officials

Swedish Ambaassador Jan Knutsson with Walid bin Attiyah at a meeting at the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) in Riyadh on Wednesday. (AN photo)

RIYADH: Swedish Ambassador Jan Knutsson on Wednesday discussed the detailed agenda of the forthcoming Saudi-Swedish Business Council Meeting, scheduled in March, with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) in Riyadh.

Walid bin Attiyah, deputy chairman of the Saudi-Swedish Council at the CSC, headed the Saudi team at the discussions.

The meeting will coincide with a visit to Saudi Arabia by Sweden’s Minister of Trade Ann Linde.

The joint commission was established during a visit to the Kingdom by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven last October.

Knutsson said that the occasion marks the importance given by both countries to further develop and deepen the economic ties, especially within the framework of Vision 2030.