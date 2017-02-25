  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Swedish ambassador discusses upcoming trade visit with Saudi business officials

Saudi Arabia

Swedish ambassador discusses upcoming trade visit with Saudi business officials

Mohammed Rasooldeen |
Swedish Ambaassador Jan Knutsson with Walid bin Attiyah at a meeting at the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) in Riyadh on Wednesday. (AN photo)
RIYADH: Swedish Ambassador Jan Knutsson on Wednesday discussed the detailed agenda of the forthcoming Saudi-Swedish Business Council Meeting, scheduled in March, with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) in Riyadh.
Walid bin Attiyah, deputy chairman of the Saudi-Swedish Council at the CSC, headed the Saudi team at the discussions.
The meeting will coincide with a visit to Saudi Arabia by Sweden’s Minister of Trade Ann Linde.
The joint commission was established during a visit to the Kingdom by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven last October.
Knutsson said that the occasion marks the importance given by both countries to further develop and deepen the economic ties, especially within the framework of Vision 2030.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college

RIYADH: The Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) will expand its partnership...

Police advise people not to hire domestic aides through illegal means

RIYADH: Following the arrest of 63 illegal domestic aides, Madinah Police on Friday warned people...

Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college
Police advise people not to hire domestic aides through illegal means
Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf to be restored after rain damage
Lecture held on preventing recruitment of youths to extremist groups
Swedish ambassador discusses upcoming trade visit with Saudi business officials
Saudi traveler completes walking tour of Gulf
Latest News
Wozniacki moves into second straight WTA final
Kittel wins stage; Cav in red in Abu Dhabi
Saudi sports stars, including 2 women, team up to inspire youths
Oil world cautious on Trump’s next move
Iran’s devastating goals
Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News