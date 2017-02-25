  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Lecture held on preventing recruitment of youths to extremist groups

Saudi Arabia

Lecture held on preventing recruitment of youths to extremist groups

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Naif Chair for Security Studies at Hail University organized a lecture titled “Recruitment methods of youths in extremist groups and ways of prevention.”
The lecture was delivered by Col. Fahd Abdul Aziz Al-Ghufeili, director of information management and online public administration for intellectual security at the Ministry of Interior.
In his lecture, Al-Ghufeili addressed the definition of extremism, reviewing recruitment methods of youths into extremist groups, and the propaganda used by terrorist organizations to recruit young people.
He also pointed to how these terrorist groups exploit minors, and the use by terrorists and agitators of the Internet through platforms, forums and social network sites, in addition to electronic games that have been developed according to their intellectual orientation of hatred, killing, and destruction.
He gave a briefing on ways of prevention against extremist propaganda by thoroughly understanding their false allegations and deceptions, and the importance of clarifying the historical facts which they exploit.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college

RIYADH: The Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) will expand its partnership...

Police advise people not to hire domestic aides through illegal means

RIYADH: Following the arrest of 63 illegal domestic aides, Madinah Police on Friday warned people...

Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college
Police advise people not to hire domestic aides through illegal means
Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf to be restored after rain damage
Lecture held on preventing recruitment of youths to extremist groups
Swedish ambassador discusses upcoming trade visit with Saudi business officials
Saudi traveler completes walking tour of Gulf
Latest News
Wozniacki moves into second straight WTA final
Kittel wins stage; Cav in red in Abu Dhabi
Saudi sports stars, including 2 women, team up to inspire youths
Oil world cautious on Trump’s next move
Iran’s devastating goals
Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News