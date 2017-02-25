Lecture held on preventing recruitment of youths to extremist groups

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Naif Chair for Security Studies at Hail University organized a lecture titled “Recruitment methods of youths in extremist groups and ways of prevention.”

The lecture was delivered by Col. Fahd Abdul Aziz Al-Ghufeili, director of information management and online public administration for intellectual security at the Ministry of Interior.

In his lecture, Al-Ghufeili addressed the definition of extremism, reviewing recruitment methods of youths into extremist groups, and the propaganda used by terrorist organizations to recruit young people.

He also pointed to how these terrorist groups exploit minors, and the use by terrorists and agitators of the Internet through platforms, forums and social network sites, in addition to electronic games that have been developed according to their intellectual orientation of hatred, killing, and destruction.

He gave a briefing on ways of prevention against extremist propaganda by thoroughly understanding their false allegations and deceptions, and the importance of clarifying the historical facts which they exploit.