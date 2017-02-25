  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf to be restored after rain damage

RASHID HASSAN |
Maintenance work in progress at Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf. (AN photo)
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) on Friday said it has directed its local branch to restore the damaged part of Ibrahim Palace in Hofuf, which was caused by heavy rains this season.
The SCTH has closed the palace temporarily. It will be reopened for visitors once the necessary maintenance work is completed.
A dedicated team of the SCTH branch in Al-Ahsa has already begun pumping out water from inside the building to do the restoration work.
Hofuf is a major Saudi cultural center and has many cultural and heritage sites, including Ibrahim Palace, which is more than 500 years old, Khuzam Palace and Bait Al-Bayea.
A UNESCO delegation, accompanied by a delegation from Al-Ahsa municipality and the SCTH, in late 2015 visited Hofuf to be briefed on monuments and the municipality’s ongoing efforts in developing historical sites to be considered for UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
Ibrahim Palace is a well-maintained heritage site that attracts many visitors.

