Saudi families reminded against hiring maids illegally after dozens arrested in crackdown

RIYADH: Following the arrest of 63 illegal domestic aides, Madinah Police on Friday warned people not to hire domestic aides through illegal channels.

Major Hussein Al-Qahtani, a spokesman for Madinah Police, said those arrested were men and women of African origin and were working illegally in Saudi households.

The suspects, who were apprehended during raids made by police in Madinah, were handed to the competent authorities for necessary action.

Madinah district police chief Maj. Gen. Abdul Hadi Al-Shahrani advised citizens and expatriates not to deal with such offenders to preserve the health, safety and security of their family members.

“Don’t get attracted toward the runaway domestic aides who come to your doorstep for employment,” he said.

Those arrested recently included workers without resident permits, persons who do not hold the right professions, those who work for different sponsors, people who had run away from their respective sponsors, and illegal vendors hawking at public market places.

Police said the raids were conducted with the cooperation of the other relevant government agencies who were involved in maintaining the local regulations.

Those arrested have been kept in prisons and will be deported after a formal inquiry to ascertain the degree of their respective offenses.

According to officials, most of the crimes in the Kingdom are committed by illegal residents who have overstayed their visas.

Al-Shahrani asserted that the campaign will be continued to flush out illegal workers from the region. The security authorities conduct regular inspections to apprehend such workers to curb crimes like theft, sorcery and brewing liquor.

Some employers prefer to hire domestic aides locally to cut down on recruitment costs. A Saudi sponsor has to pay a minimum of SR15,000 to recruit a maid from abroad.

During the amnesty period offered by the late King Abdullah, iIlegal residents were allowed to leave the Kingdom without any penalties during the grace period.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier advised all illegal expatriates in the Kingdom to correct their work and residency status following the end of the amnesty period on Nov. 1, 2013 or leave the country.