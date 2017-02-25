Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college

RIYADH: The Saudi Electronics and Home Appliances Institute (SEHAI) will expand its partnership with Japan’s Nippon College of Engineering in the training and technical curriculum for Saudi youth.

Dr. Ismael Muhammad Mufarreh, SEHAI executive director, said the partnership underscores the importance of developing education programs and technical and vocational training, and aims to benefit from international experiences, in accordance with Vision 2030, under the supervision of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. (TVTC).

This was reiterated by Dr. Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid, TVTC governor, during his visit to the institute to hear the experiences of the 265 youths who trained in 11 local and international companies.

These companies are expected to hire Saudi youth in the areas of electronics, information technology and maintaining household appliances, with salaries of up to SR6,000 ($1,600) per month.

Al-Fuhaid also listened to Saudi youths talk about their relationships with corporate employees and the Japanese supervisors who guided them during their apprenticeships.

He said SEHAI is one of the strategic partnerships that the TVTC entered into with institutes from the private sector to qualify Saudi youths, who would receive salaries of SR3,000 each per month throughout their training until they graduate.

He added that the TVTC has partnerships with 24 specialized institutes in various technical fields, in accordance with the objectives of the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.

He said the TVTC seeks to increase the number of partnerships with institutes to 35 by 2020, and to develop new models for collaborative efforts and apprenticeships.