Iran’s devastating goals

This refers to the report “Iran ready to give US ‘slap in the face,’ says Revolutionary Guards” (Feb. 23). Iran has been challenging the US for a long time. It is apparent to the world that Iran is a rogue state and has sponsored terrorist activities in the Middle East through its proxies such as Hezbollah, the Houthis and its Shiite militias.

Iran has been on the wrong side, and instead of mending its ways it has challenged the US and threatened the Middle East region. The surprising factor is that Iran’s destructive policies are very obvious to Russia, and Russia has been working with Iran to create problems for innocent civilians in Syria. Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have the goal of spreading sectarianism and the Shiite sect globally, and so they have been attacking and killing innocent people. When Iran’s nefarious plan was divulged, the US was waiting to put Iran under severe economic sanctions. Its fascist proxies — Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Shiite militias and the Revolutionary Guards — should be devastated totally so that innocent people’s lives may be saved from them and their heinous acts.

The UN and the superpowers should declare Hezbollah, the Houthis and Shiite militias as terrorist factions immediately and all these destructive and fascist parties should be wiped from the face of the earth. The time has come that the US should not wait and give any more time so that Iran’s bad mouthing can be dealt with through stern economic sanctions. If economic sanctions do not work, then Iran’s missiles and drone systems should be destroyed immediately so that the Middle East countries may be safeguarded. Iran, more than any other country, is more dangerous to the growth, peace and progress of the Middle East. — Anees Lokhande, Jubail