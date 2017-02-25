Saudi sports stars, including 2 women, team up to inspire youths

From left: Amal Ba’atiyah, kickboxing champion Hala Al-Hamrani, Nawaf Al-Abed of Al-Hilal Club , Yahya Al-Shehri, Karate champion Emad Al-Malki, Taisir Al-Jassim, captain of the Ahli Club and Ibrahim Zeinelabdin, MENA Senior Marketing Manager, Colas Development at PepsiCo International. (AN photo)

RIYADH: Six of Saudi Arabia’s top sport personalities, including two women, have teamed up as part of a new campaign to inspire the Saudi youth and celebrate their unity.

The initiative, which is sponsored by Pepsi, was announced at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh on Wednesday. It aims to support the wave of positivity among youths in Saudi Arabia and invite them to share their stories of achievements.

The six sports stars include soccer heavyweights Taisir Al-Jassim, captain of the Ahli Club and Nawaf Al-Abed, who plays for Al-Hilal. Others include footballer Yahya Al-Shehri, karate champion Emad Al-Malki, kickboxing champion Hala Al-Hamrani, and female power athlete Amal Ba’atiyah.

As part of the “Hand in Hand, We Can” initiative, Pepsi is also set to build the biggest digital screen in the western city of Jeddah. Young Saudi nationals can share their messages of personal achievements and national pride on the screen by using a hashtag in their social media posts.

Football star Taisir Al-Jassim said: “Just like being part of a team, being part of the Saudi Arabian youth gives me a sense of belonging, and I am very glad for the opportunity to share my story on such a wide platform. I’m delighted to be part of this project and inspire others to share their own stories to help create a song that truly reflects the spirit of our nation.”