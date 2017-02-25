Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack North Korean leader's brother

Indonesian Siti Aisyah is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police on February 19, 2017. Siti Aisyah was arrested in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam. (Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Indonesia’s deputy ambassador to Malaysia says the Indonesian suspect in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother was paid $90 to help carry out the attack involving VX nerve agent.

But Deputy Ambassador Andriano Erwin repeated Siti Aisyah’s previous claim that she was duped into the plot, thinking she was taking part in a prank.

Erwin met Aisyah on Saturday in Malaysia, where the 25-year-old is in custody. Another alleged attacker, a Vietnamese woman, also has been arrested.

According to police, Aisyah rubbed VX nerve agent on the face of Kim Jong Nam amid crowds of travelers at Kuala Lumpur’s airport on Feb. 13. Kim was the older half brother of North Korea’s ruler.