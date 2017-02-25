  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Daesh militants kill 11 in Afghanistan mosque ambush

World

Daesh militants kill 11 in Afghanistan mosque ambush

Associated Press |
Afghan policemen inspect a damaged army vehicle after a suicide attack in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan on February 11, 2017. On Saturday, 10 police officers and the wife of a police commander were killed in an ambush by Daesh militants in northern Zawzjan province on Saturday. REUTERS/Abdul Malik

KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says that 10 police officers and the wife of a police commander have been killed by Daesh militants in northern Zawzjan province.
Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the Zawzjan provincial governor, said Saturday that the police officers were ambushed Friday as they were coming out of a mosque. The wife of the police commander heard about her husband being shot and rushed to the scene, where she was also killed.
IS-linked militants have been active in Afghanistan’s eastern regions, but have recently begun operating in the north of the country as well.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Duterte fans, foes in mass Manila rallies

MANILA: Thousands of supporters and foes of President Rodrigo Duterte joined large rallies in...

Analysis: Could the Trump effect end up being good for US Muslims?

WASHINGTON: Despite an uptick in hate crimes against US Muslims in the months since Donald Trump...

Duterte fans, foes in mass Manila rallies
Analysis: Could the Trump effect end up being good for US Muslims?
Boosting Erdogan powers will make ‘strong Turkey’: PM
Out of the shadows: Manila’s meth dealers back on the streets as cops pull back
For Athens Muslims, promised mosque still hard to believe
Outcry as White House bars top US media from briefing
Latest News
Palmer, Bryan share halfway lead at PGA National
Duterte fans, foes in mass Manila rallies
Defending champions score early, often at Super Rugby in Tokyo
Australia seals 333-run win over India
Analysis: Could the Trump effect end up being good for US Muslims?
De Villiers’ hunger leads to thumping win over New Zealand
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News