  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for Muslim lawyer’s murder

World

Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for Muslim lawyer’s murder

Associated Press |
Myanmar Deputy Home Affairs Minister Gen. Kyaw Swe talks to journalists during a press conference in Yangon on Saturday. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
YANGON, Myanmar: Senior Myanmar security officials say the assassination of a prominent legal adviser to the government was the result of a personal political grudge and not part of a bigger conspiracy by the military.
Police and Home Ministry officials said at a news conference Saturday that they have arrested three men for the Jan. 29 shooting of lawyer Ko Ni and are seeking a fourth.
Ko Ni had advised Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on constitutional law, including how to wrest power from the army and put it in the hands of her elected civilian government. His actions raised suspicion of military involvement in his killing.
Deputy Home Affairs Minister Gen. Kyaw Swe said the killing was the work of four individuals acting from personal motives, including extreme nationalism.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for Muslim lawyer’s murder

YANGON, Myanmar: Senior Myanmar security officials say the assassination of a prominent legal...

Germany’s Merkel: Keep working on 2-state Mideast solution

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing the need to work for a two-state solution to...

Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for Muslim lawyer’s murder
Germany’s Merkel: Keep working on 2-state Mideast solution
Hollande hit backs at Trump over Paris criticism
Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack North Korean leader's brother
Daesh militants kill 11 in Afghanistan mosque ambush
FBI chief faces pressure as White House fights Russia reports
Latest News
Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for Muslim lawyer’s murder
Iraqi forces facing stiff resistance in western Mosul; civilians flee
Germany’s Merkel: Keep working on 2-state Mideast solution
Hollande hit backs at Trump over Paris criticism
Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack North Korean leader's brother
Daesh militants kill 11 in Afghanistan mosque ambush
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News