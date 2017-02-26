  • Search form

Art & Culture

Lebanese opera ‘Antar and Abla’ debuts in Bahrain

LULWA SHALHOUB |
‘Antar and Abla’ opera debuts in Bahrain. (Photo courtesy of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities)

MANAMA: An evening of music and choreography wrapped up Saturday night in Manama with the Lebanese opera show “Antar and Abla” at the Bahrain National Theater.
The show, produced by Opera Lebanon, demonstrates the timeless love story of Antar and Abla that goes back to ancient Arab history.
The event coincided with Arab Tourism Day on Saturday, and was part of Bahrain’s “Spring of Cultures Festival.” The opera combines elements of composition of Arabic poetry and techniques used specifically in singing opera in Arabic.
It premiered in Lebanon’s capital Beirut in July 2016. The story represents several themes, including discrimination, racism, honor and heroism.
The composers include Maroun Al-Rahi, Antoine Maalouf and Nayer Nagui. The main soloists were Ghassan Saliba as Antar and Lara Jokhandar as Abla.
The two-month “Spring of Culture Festival,” which started on Feb. 15, is part of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities’ yearlong celebration of the archaeological heritage of Bahrain, under the slogan “Our Year of Archaeology” in 2017.

