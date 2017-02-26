  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi dentists committed to upgrading care, says Orthodontic Society president

Saudi Arabia

Saudi dentists committed to upgrading care, says Orthodontic Society president

FOUZIA KHAN |
Mithran S. Goonewardene, professor of orthodontics, at the University of Western Australia and Adel Bahiatham, chairman of the organizing committee soke at the 11th International Orthodontic symposium and exhibition. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: The president of the Saudi Orthodontic Society (SOS) said Saturday at the 11th International Orthodontic symposium that it is his organization’s mission to upgrade the level of orthodontic care to reach excellence and raise the level of awareness in the population.
“We are committed to excellence,” said Prof. Ali Habib. The three-day symposium and exhibition, including courses and workshops, are organized with the aim of sharing experience and knowledge with international experts.
Saudi dentists, periodontists, orthodontists and medical students attended courses and workshops to learn about the latest technology and techniques that are used worldwide in developing countries.
Dr. Mithran S. Goonewardene, professor of orthodontics at the University of Western Australia, said that for the past 30 years the Kingdom has improved in the field, especially education.
The conference and exhibition showcased the latest technology and equipment with nearly 400 orthodontists participating.
They invited great keynote speakers to share recent clinical topics and technologies in the field of orthodontics. The program focused on adult orthodontics because it is becoming more demanding in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Adel Bahiatham, chairman of the Organizing Committee, said the core objectives of the SOS are development of professional thinking in the field and to promote scientific and professional practice of the society members.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman’s visit to add new dimension to Malaysia ties

RIYADH: The historic visit today of King Salman to Malaysia will provide a new dimension to the...

Saudi Arabia to witness major drive in tourist projects: Prince Sultan

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

King Salman’s visit to add new dimension to Malaysia ties
Saudi Arabia to witness major drive in tourist projects: Prince Sultan
King Salman to begin Asian tour in Malaysia
Saudi dentists committed to upgrading care, says Orthodontic Society president
Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations
Smoke guided Saudi rescuer to crashed jet in Najran
Latest News
No evidence of threat from 7 nations in ban: Analysts
King Salman’s visit to add new dimension to Malaysia ties
Saudi Arabia to witness major drive in tourist projects: Prince Sultan
King Salman to begin Asian tour in Malaysia
Saudi dentists committed to upgrading care, says Orthodontic Society president
Lebanese opera ‘Antar and Abla’ debuts in Bahrain
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News