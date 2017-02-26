King Salman to begin Asian tour in Malaysia

RIYADH: Malaysia will be the first destination for King Salman on his Asian tour, which is set to begin on Sunday.

Other stops on the tour include Indonesia, China, the Maldives and Japan.

Zainol Rahim Zainuddin, Malaysia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News his government is deeply honored to receive King Salman at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia date back to the late 1950s.

Zainuddin recalled that Malaysian Premier Mohamed Najib Abdul Razak visited the Kingdom in March last year, and met with King Salman and senior government officials.

“The close brotherly relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have been longstanding since we established relations 60 years ago in 1957, when Malaysia gained its independence. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries that recognized Malaysia’s independence,” Zainuddin said.

“There are avenues to increase economic cooperation particularly in trade and investment,” he added.

The ambassador said extensive arrangements have been made in his country to receive the monarch in Malaysia.

King Salman is slated to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, who will greet him with traditional ceremonies. He will also hold talks with Abdul Razak, and meet businesspeople in the country.

“We expect to have two memoranda of understanding on economic cooperation and higher education,” the ambassador said.

He said King Salman’s visit to Malaysia is a reminder of the close relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

“Despite the formal relations that go back 60 years ago, relations between the people of both countries go as far back as the 15th century with the travel of Arab traders to our part of the world, and bringing along with them the spread of Islam.”

Zainuddin said Malaysia was grateful to King Salman for reinstating the quota for Haj pilgrims from Malaysia. Some 27,000 pilgrims come annually from Malaysia and that will be increased to 30,000, he noted.

Malaysia will be the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2017, which will be opened under the patronage of King Salman on March 8.

Zainuddin said a team from Malaysia is currently working in Saudi Arabia to help local authorities as to how best they could project Malaysia well at the forthcoming show.

Around 15 publishers from Malaysia will exhibit their products and some 50 representatives from publishing houses will attend the show.