Letter-writing former Iran president pens dispatch to Trump

In this Sept. 26, 2012 file photo, President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad listens during a news conference after addressing the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

TEHRAN: Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, discussing immigration, America’s wars in the Middle East and other topics.

The letter, over 3,500 words, was published Sunday by Iranian media.

In it, Ahmadinejad decries US “dominance” over the United Nations, as well as American meddling in the world that has brought “insecurity, war, division, killing and (the) displacement of nations.”

He also acknowledged the immigration of Iranians and others to America, saying “the contemporary US belongs to all nations.”

Ahmadinejad says he gave the letter to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran. Calls to the embassy rang unanswered.

Ahmadinejad previously wrote Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His latest dispatch comes ahead of Iran’s May presidential election.