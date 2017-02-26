  • Search form

Philippine offensive continues amid threat to behead German

Associated Press
This photo taken on August 27, 2016 shows Philippine soldiers standing guard aboard a vehicle (R) loaded with bodies of Abu Sayyaf members killed during an encounter in Patikul town, as they transport them to their camp in Jolo, Sulu province, in the southern island of Mindanao. (AFP)
MANILA: The Philippine military says troops are pressing efforts to eradicate Abu Sayyaf militants, who have threatened to behead a German hostage by a ransom deadline that has lapsed.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Sunday that troops were continuing operations to rescue foreign and local hostages, including German hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner, believed to be held by the militants in the jungles of southern Sulu province.
Kantner said in a video that circulated online earlier this month that the militants have threatened to behead him by mid-afternoon of Sunday if a ransom were not paid.
There was no immediate sign whether the militants pushed through with their threat to kill him.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser, Jesus Dureza, made a last-minute appeal to the militants to spare Kantner.

