  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader

World

Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader

Associated Press |
Supporters of detained opposition politician Omurbek Tekebayev, the leader of the Ata Meken (Fatherland) party, hold a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday. (REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov)
MOSCOW: Kyrgyzstan has detained a prominent opposition leader on charges of fraud and corruption, claims that his supporters say are politically motivated.
A press representative of the State Committee for National Security, or GKNB, said that Omurbek Tekebayev is alleged to have received a $1 million bribe from a Russian businessman when he was serving as deputy prime minister in 2010 for the Central Asian nation.
Tekebayev, the leader of Kyrgyzstan’s Ata-Meken party, has vigorously denied the charges.
Supporters are holding demonstrations to protest the arrest, which occurred shortly after Tekebayev arrived in Bishkek airport early Sunday on a flight from Vienna.
Kyrgyzstan has opened a string of criminal cases against opposition figures in recent months that critics allege are politically motivated. Presidential elections in the landlocked country are scheduled for November.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader

MOSCOW: Kyrgyzstan has detained a prominent opposition leader on charges of fraud and corruption,...

Philippine offensive continues amid threat to behead German

MANILA: The Philippine military says troops are pressing efforts to eradicate Abu Sayyaf militants...

Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader
Philippine offensive continues amid threat to behead German
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed
EU lawmakers, in unusual move, pull the plug on racist talk
In ‘special message’, Taliban leader urges Afghans to plant more trees
28 injured as car plows into parade crowd in US city
Latest News
Protests erupt after Kyrgyzstan arrests opposition leader
Philippine offensive continues amid threat to behead German
Bethlehem fetes Palestinian Arab Idol singing hero
Letter-writing former Iran president pens dispatch to Trump
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed
Wilder retains WBC title with 5th-round KO of Washington
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News