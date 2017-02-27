Saudi cultural mission in Washington hosts over 100 visitors from US universities

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission, an affiliate of the Kingdom’s Embassy in Washington, recently hosted a delegation of more than 100 people from a number of US universities.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Eisa, the cultural attaché in Washington, said that the mission seeks to bolster cooperation with US educational institutions to serve Saudi scholarship students in the US, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Members of the US delegation were taking part in the 15th Annual Washington International Education Conference.

Al-Eisa said the gathering was designed to explore ways to benefit from US universities and solve whatever problems the 65,000 Saudi students in the US may face.

He said the external scholarship program was discussed with the delegation of US universities to explore the importance of such programs in achieving the objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Nahlah Al-Jubeir, head of the Center for Career Development at the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission, said the center has discussed with the US delegation how to cooperate in preparing Saudi students for the labor market.

A number of proposals were provided to the US delegation including preparation of training programs for Saudi students, she said.