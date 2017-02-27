E-authentication services of Justice Ministry privatized

RIYADH: Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani recently launched the privatization of the ministry’s electronic authentication services across the Kingdom.

The step allows issuance of powers of attorney and legalization of company documents through offices run by the private sector throughout the week.

The new service will be developed and operated by the ministry’s strategic partner, Thiqah Business Services Company, the ministry said.

In its first phase, the service will be operated through 279 licensed offices, while normal authentication services will be available through the ministry’s notaries during official working hours.

The minister said the service is one of the ministry’s initiatives in the National Transformation Program (2020), which is meant to enhance efficiency of documentation for individuals and corporations.

The step will also expand the privatization of judicial and justice services in a manner that will support the national economy and cope with the objectives of Vision 2030, he said.

The Ministry of Justice has organized eight workshops in different parts of the Kingdom where hundreds of authorized office personnel were invited to become acquainted with the new electronic services, he said.

The minister said new features will be added to authentication providers in the next stage of the project with the intent of facilitating services to citizens and residents.

He stressed that all powers of attorney and documents authenticated by accredited offices are accepted at all government agencies and the Ministry of Justice.

The ministry asked that potential beneficiaries visit the e-portal of the authentication gate at https://mwathiq.sa.