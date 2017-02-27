Ford Figo 2016 sales in Kingdom grow five-folds

Ford Figo

Ford’s passenger car lineup has benefited from a bumper 2016 in Saudi Arabia, seeing a boost in the sales of its compact Ford Figo models, with the number of units sold increasing nearly five-fold in the Kingdom.

New regulations set out by the Saudi Standards, Quality and Metrology Organization (SASO) regarding corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) hope to improve fuel economy in small vehicles by 4 percent — to around 19 km per liter — making smaller cars more desirable. It is also estimated that around 12 million vehicles are on Saudi roads on any given day — of that, according to experts, light vehicles account for approximately 82 percent.

Figo’s 1.5-liter petrol engine offers excellent fuel economy, matched with the small car’s smart technology and capability, making it an ideal choice for customers in Saudi Arabia looking for a capable, nimble compact sedan with features of sophistication and safety. The sub-4-meter sedan has been in demand by car rental and leasing agencies in the Kingdom, thanks to its class leading features with sales growing by nearly 480 percent — a growth that contributed to the nameplate’s overall Middle East sales to almost double.

Saudi Arabia continues to be Ford’s biggest market in the Middle East, with over 60 percent of Ford passenger vehicles — Figo, Focus, Fusion, Mustang and Taurus — sold in the Kingdom.

The new Figo proves that buyers do not need to sacrifice quality, design or functionality to have an affordable, powerful compact car. It is the ideal urban mobility vehicle from Ford, built to high global standards, offering more quality and advanced technologies than one would expect for the money.

Figo is part of the world-class Ford sedan family, which is also available at Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co, the Ford and Lincoln importer-dealer in Saudi Arabia.

The lineup features various models suiting almost every walk of life, such as the sporty Ford Focus, the smart mid-size Ford Fusion, the legendary Ford Mustang, and the all-time favorite full-size Ford Taurus.