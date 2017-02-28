Saudi pavilion at Kuwait festival highlights heritage, culture

An artisan at the Saudi pavilion in the Kuwait folklore and heritage festival works on a traditional art piece. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Saudi pavilion at the ongoing folklore and heritage festival at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad heritage village in Kuwait includes participation from artisans representing different parts of the Kingdom.

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) at the festival, is participating for the third successive year, displaying items narrating the rich history and heritage of the Kingdom.

Moreover, a photo gallery highlights Saudi heritage, tourism and antiquities, and sheds light on registered Saudi sites on UNESCO’s Heritage List.

The SCTH media department on Monday said the Saudi pavilion features handicrafts, folkloric games, sculptures on wood and tree trunks, door drawings and paintings, and clay ware decoration.

The pavilion responds to visitor inquiries and provides SCTH print material such as magazines, brochures and photos of Saudi tourism sites.

Abdullah Ali Al-Essa, an artisan from Qassim province who has represented the Kingdom in the festival on all three occasions, is attracting visitors with his drawings and intaglio paintings on doors and windows.

He expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to participate in developing national heritage and art, and serving the homeland via international festivals. He praised the SCTH for giving him the opportunity to participate in the festival.

The festival, which started Feb. 22, includes pavilions representing all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.