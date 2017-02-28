  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Afghan policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11

World

Afghan policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11

Associated Press |
In this Afghan 1, 2016 photo, Afghan policemen keep watch near the site of a blast in Kabul. A policeman in Helmand province on Tuesday killed 11 of his colleagues at a checkpoint, an official said. (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Afghan officials say at least 11 police officers have been shot and killed by a fellow policeman at a checkpoint in the southern Helmand province.
Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues and killed them late Monday night in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.
Zwak says the attacker collected all the firearms and ammunition from his colleagues, then fled the scene in a police vehicle — presumably to join the Taliban. He says an investigation is underway.
Dr. Din Mohammad at the Lashkar Gah Hospital confirmed the death toll. He says they received 11 bodies, all with gunshot wounds.
The Taliban made no official statement or claim about the attack but Afghanistan has seen several such incidents over the past years.

Comments

MORE FROM World

N. Korean diplomats in Malaysia to seek Kim’s brother’s body

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: A high-level North Korean delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday...

Philippines’ Duterte sorry for beheading of German hostage

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologized on Tuesday for failing to save an elderly...

N. Korean diplomats in Malaysia to seek Kim’s brother’s body
Philippines’ Duterte sorry for beheading of German hostage
Trump aide Conway draws ire for kneeling on White House sofa
German police raid sites linked to radical mosque in Berlin
At least 160 killed in clashes on Myanmar-China border: army
Saudi Arabia to work with Indonesia to combat Daesh — ambassador
Latest News
Jewish landgrabbers evicted from private Palestinian land
Clashes intensify in Palestinian camp in Lebanon, wound child
N. Korean diplomats in Malaysia to seek Kim’s brother’s body
Philippines’ Duterte sorry for beheading of German hostage
Trump aide Conway draws ire for kneeling on White House sofa
Starc says Kohli will be back ‘bigger and stronger’
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News