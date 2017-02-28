Deadly violence hits Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Palestinian gunmen from the Fatah movement, hold their weapons as they stand in front of a poster of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, during clashes between the Palestinian Fatah Movement and Islamic groups in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (AP)

BEIRUT: At least one person died and four were wounded as armed clashes erupted Tuesday at the Ein El-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

One of the wounded was a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head, Palestinian security officials said.

One person was later reported dead, according to an AP report quoting Lebanon’s official news agency. Clashes began on Saturday, the last day of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ official visit to Lebanon.

The refugee camp is the largest and most-populated camp in Lebanon. Clashes also have occurred in Sidon on top of which the camp is located. Many families have been displaced and schools near the camp were shut down.

Palestinian and Lebanese sources said the deteriorating security situation in the camp is due to the lack of decisiveness of the Joint Security Committee of the Palestinian factions. In addition, extremist groups have established security areas in the camp and prevent access to them.

The Lebanese Army has taken security measures at the camp’s entrances and closed off the roads leading to the eastern area of the camp after snipers attacked it.

A nearly five-hour meeting held to reach a cease-fire took place at the Palestinian Embassy.

It was held by Palestinian Ambassador Ashraf Dabbour with Fatah Central Committee member Azzam Al-Ahmed, Secretary-General of the PLO factions Fathi Abu Al-Aradat, and Secretary-General of the Palestinian Alliance Abu Imad Al-Rifai. However, they failed to end the violence.

Ein El-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and disrepair, with the Palestine Liberation Organization and rival militants controlling different parts of the camp. The UN says more than 50,000 Palestinian refugees live inside the camp’s confines of less than 2.5 sq. km.

The Lebanese Army said radicals in Ein El-Hilweh are harboring fugitives from around the country.

Residents poured out of the camp Tuesday, saying they were fed up with the infighting.

“The best thing that could happen would be to allow everyone to leave and let (the gunmen) fight each other until the end,” said Mahmoud Atayah, a 33-year-old civil activist from the camp.

— With input from AP