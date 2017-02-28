  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UK judge says Tunisia police ‘shambolic’ during beach attack

World

UK judge says Tunisia police ‘shambolic’ during beach attack

Associated Press |
This file photo taken on July 03, 2015 shows tourists and Tunisians taking part in a ceremony on July 3, 2015, in memory of those killed the previous week by a jihadist gunman in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port el Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis. (AFP / Fethi Belaid)
LONDON: A British coroner says the Tunisian police response to a deadly gun attack on the beach resort of Sousse was “at best shambolic, at worst cowardly.”
Judge Nicholas Lorraine-Smith is delivering his findings Tuesday at an inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in the June 2015 attack at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel.
In all, 38 people were killed by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui. The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attack.
In Britain, inquests are held to establish the facts in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.
The judge rejected calls from victims’ lawyers to issue a finding of neglect by travel firms and hotels. He said local police were responsible for security, and “their response could and should have been effective.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

UKIP rows deepen as Farage calls for only MP to leave

LONDON: Bitter tensions in Britain’s anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) turned into open war on...

2 women to be charged with Kim murder, says Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Two women arrested for the nerve agent assassination of Kim Jong-Nam are to be...

UKIP rows deepen as Farage calls for only MP to leave
2 women to be charged with Kim murder, says Malaysia
Trump’s potential anti-Daesh plan: Obama’s on steroids
Bangladesh militants get death sentence for killing Japanese
UK judge says Tunisia police ‘shambolic’ during beach attack
Etna volcano erupts in fiery show of lava in eastern Sicily
Latest News
Program launched to enhance trade relations between Arab and African countries
Dubai International Boat Show opens
Rashaka program kicked off to help people adopt healthy lifestyle
Investcorp completes acquisition of stake in AlixPartners
GE inks deal with Queen Rania Foundation’s Edraak to boost leadership skills
Saudi Aramco, Malaysian Petronas sign historic deal
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News