GE inks deal with Queen Rania Foundation’s Edraak to boost leadership skills

GE has signed an agreement with Edraak, an initiative of Queen Rania Foundation for Education & Development, to introduce Edraak’s self-paced learning programs in GE BrilliantYOU, a new learning community for GE employees worldwide.

A digital learning platform, BrilliantYOU underlines the mission of GE Crotonville, the world’s first major corporate university and the company’s leadership development institute, to inspire, connect and develop GE leaders of today and tomorrow, around the world. A manifestation of GE’s leadership philosophy that everyone can be a leader, BrilliantYOU helps unlock leadership potential and enables the participants to develop new capabilities.

Modules to be introduced by Edraak in the GE BrilliantYOU catalog include innovation in government, nutrition and health, mathematics and calculus courses, interviewing skills, career development, human resources management, and personal branding, among others. These modules will enable GE employees globally to benefit from the expertise of professionals, who had curated them for Edraak.

Bassem Saad, deputy CEO of Edraak, said: “We are very excited about this pioneering partnership with GE that leverages Edraak’s technology and content for corporate training and talent development. Each of our self-paced courses has been created by experts and are designed to provide comprehensive skills to advance further in their professional and personal lives. These are original Arabic courses developed by Arab talents and will enable GE’s professionals, especially in the MENAT region, to acquire skills relevant to grow their careers.”

Nabil Habayeb, GE president and CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: “We are honored to partner with Edraak, a pioneering initiative that promotes educational innovation, to further support the capacity development of our professionals in the region through our new BrilliantYOU learning environment. This marks a strong partnership in promoting training excellence to help build the next generation of leaders. The integration of the Crotonville training model and Edraak’s learning modules will enable our talents to advance in their careers and evolve as future business leaders.”

The introduction of Edraak’s structured learning modules will be a value addition for GE’s young and growing team of professionals in the MENAT region.