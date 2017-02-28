Investcorp completes acquisition of stake in AlixPartners

Yasser Bajsair

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has completed its acquisition of a stake in AlixPartners, a leading global financial and operational consulting firm. Investcorp acquired its stake in AlixPartners alongside a consortium of investors that included Jay Alix, the founder of AlixPartners. AlixPartners’ managing directors will continue to hold a significant stake in the company.

Founded in 1981, AlixPartners works with clients to help them restore, grow and create sustainable value, in high-impact situations. Its services comprise performance improvement; turnaround and restructuring; investigations, disputes and risk; digital transformation; and transformative leadership. AlixPartners is composed of over 1,600 professionals, spread across 27 offices on four continents.

Yasser Bajsair, managing director at Investcorp, Saudi Arabia, said: “AlixPartners is already firmly established as a leader in the consulting world. However, we believe it has even greater potential — from both a geographic and a capability perspective. We are confident that Investcorp has a lot to add to AlixPartners and we are looking forward to working with the leadership team over the months and years ahead.”

Simon Freakley, CEO of AlixPartners, said: “We are delighted to welcome Investcorp and our other new strategic investors. Their commitment will allow us to continue to grow our business and best serve our clients. We are now in our 35th year and, with revenues of $1 billion, I believe that AlixPartners is on a great trajectory.”