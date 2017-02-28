Dubai International Boat Show opens

The 25th Dubai International Boat Show runs Tuesday through to Saturday.

Dubai’s status as the world’s most exciting leisure marine hub will be highlighted with display of luxury superyachts, hydrosports and water stunts, cutting-edge water technology and prize giveaways at Dubai International Boat Show’s 2017 edition. From Tuesday to Saturday, the event’s venue, Dubai International Marine Club, will be the hub for the best-in-show of the marine industry.

With 450 yachts, boats and other personal watercraft, 87 new exhibitors and brands and a family friendly beach area featuring music, food and entertainment, the 25th anniversary of Dubai International Boat Show will give water enthusiasts from around the world a reason to celebrate.

Luxury yacht launches take center stage each year at Dubai International Boat Show. This year’s edition will host 38 global and regional launches including the 77-meter Silverfast by Silver Yachts, the 70-meter Joy by Feadship and the 47-meter Majesty 155 from UAE-based manufacturer Gulf Craft and many more.

A massive showing of 19 superyachts will join Dubai International Boat Show’s array of ships this year, and exhibitors including brands such as Fairline Yachts, 3M Marine, Seabob, Overblue Yachts, DEPA Yacht Interiors and Ortega Submersibles will display their offerings for the first time. Also making their Dubai International Boat Show debut are exhibitors from Morocco, Latvia, Belgium and Bulgaria who will join top brands and companies from nearly 60 countries.

“As we mark the Dubai International Boat Show’s 25th anniversary, this is a momentous occasion for all who have played a part in establishing and nurturing the event over the years. We invite the global marine community to celebrate with us at an event that has something for everyone, from the world’s most luxurious yachts, to family entertainment, industry expertise and more. We look forward to five days of success and enjoyment for our exhibitors and all visitors from across the globe,” said Trixie LohMirmand, senior vice president, exhibitions and events management of Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Co-located with Dubai International Boat Show for the 10th year will be the Dive Middle East Exhibition (DMEX). The Supercar Promenade will offer visitors a chance to experience even more of the latest vehicles from premier manufacturers. The Marine Art Gallery and VIP Lounge will provide a calm retreat into the world of art and luxury.

Free visitor parking is available at Skydive Dubai and Nakheel’s multi-story car park on Palm Jumeirah with shuttle buses available at both locations. Water taxis will also be available at Skydive Dubai, and visitors are encouraged to use the Dubai Tram, connecting to the venue via the Marina Towers Tram station.