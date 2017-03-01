Saudi Emergency forces commander inspects tactical training exercise

MADINAH: Lt. Gen. Khaled bin Qarar Al-Harbi, commander of the Special Emergency Forces, inspected the Mohammed bin Naif Center for Special Operations and Developed Applications.

The center is hosting the second tactical joint exercise “Homeland 87,” with the participation of various security sectors of the Interior Ministry. Al-Harbi was briefed on the progress of the training operations and virtual exercises.

The commander of the tactical exercise, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Osaimi, explained what has been achieved to ensure the success and safety of the training exercise.

The assistant commander, Col. Omar bin Ibrahim Al-Odwan, reviewed with Al-Harbi the overall exercises that are being applied in parallel with data provided by all forces taking part.

He also met with the leader of the command-and-control center, and listened to an explanation of all elements involved in the exercise.

Col. Mohsin bin Yahya Al-Shahrani, director of the media center of “Homeland 87,” said Al-Harbi met with leaders of the exercise.

He added that Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed bin Naif is being briefed on efforts aimed at “improving the security level, in accordance with the vision of King Salman, to achieve the security of the homeland, citizens and residents, and maintain the security of pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques as well.”