  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts

SHARIF M. TAHA |
Saudi Arabia's King Salman shakes hands with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during a deal signing ceremony between Saudi oil giant Aramco and Malaysian firm Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday. (Reuters)

RIYADH: Newly signed deals between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will give new impetus to bilateral relations, according to economic experts and academics.
On Monday, four deals were signed covering trade and investment, labor and human resources, science and education, and media. King Salman and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak attended the signing ceremonies.
Dr. Salim Ajajah, an academic at Taif University, said the Kingdom maintains solid relations with Malaysia in particular, and other East Asian countries in general. He said the king’s tour of five Asian countries will have a positive impact on the Saudi economy, notably in the areas of technological localization, diversification of investments, and trade.
Economic expert Fadl Albo Ainain said the king’s visit to Malaysia has two dimensions: Boosting Islamic ties with Asian countries, and economic and trade aspects, which will have a great impact on Saudi investments.
Academic Dr. Mohammed Al-Subaihi said Saudi-Malaysian relations have been based on mutual respect since the establishment of diplomatic ties in the early 1960s.
Ali Al-Quraishi, a legal adviser and international arbitrator, said current regional developments have created fruitful political cooperation between the two countries.
Cooperation has developed into a strategic partnership, whereby Malaysia joined the Saudi-led Operation Decisive Storm to liberate Yemen from Houthi terrorism, he added.
Malaysia’s participation in the Northern Thunder joint military exercise with Arab and Islamic countries, held in Saudi Arabia in March 2016, provides substantial evidence of Saudi-Malaysian solidarity and cohesion, he said.
Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), Dr. Hamdan Al-Samrin, said the Saudi business sector is optimistically following the king’s Asian tour, which is in line with Vision 2030’s objectives to solicit foreign investments, diversify the economy and promote business partnerships.
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yusuf Al-Othaimin, said the king’s Asian tour embodies joint Islamic action, and boosts the OIC’s efforts to enhance political and business cooperation between member countries.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts

RIYADH: Newly signed deals between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will give new impetus to bilateral...

Landmark visit to Indonesia by King Salman will usher in new era: Envoy

RIYADH: The landmark visit by King Salman to Indonesia beginning today, the first by a Saudi...

Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts
Landmark visit to Indonesia by King Salman will usher in new era: Envoy
King Salman calls for unity and solidarity to solve problems facing Muslim nations
Yemen president in Riyadh for talks on reconstruction, military effort
Saudi Emergency forces commander inspects tactical training exercise
Saudi Arabian Airlines gets apology from Kuwaiti company for posting rumors of alleged flights to Tel Aviv
Latest News
Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts
Removal of residents from West Bank settlement termed a ‘media stunt’
Ava DuVernay makes anti-Trump statement at the Oscars
Harvard honors Rihanna’s philanthropy
Politics, not merit, behind Farhadi’s win: Iranian media
Oscars fail: Trump has the last laugh
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News