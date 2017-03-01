  • Search form

  Politics, not merit, behind Farhadi's win: Iranian media

Politics, not merit, behind Farhadi’s win: Iranian media

The Associated Press |
Former NASA scientist Firouz Naderi, left, and astronaut Anousheh Ansari pose with the best foreign-language film award for “The Salesman” on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi. (AFP)
TEHRAN, Iran: Two Iranian hard-line newspapers have criticized Asghar Farhadi’s best foreign film Oscar, claiming “politics” brought him the award.
The Keyhan daily said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban US entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, was behind the award for “The Salesman.”
The Javan daily says “Farhadi owes Donald Trump and the Democrats’ media propaganda for his second Oscar” and argues that the Oscar was an individual’s achievement rather than the success of Iranian cinema.
Javan is considered close to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard and hard-liners who have disapproved of Farhadi’s art — and the speech delivered in his name at the Oscars.
This was the second Oscar for Farhadi, who boycotted the ceremony in protest of Trump’s executive order.

