Ava DuVernay makes anti-Trump statement at the Oscars

Ava DuVernay attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

JEDDAH: For Hollywood’s A-list, Oscars night is the biggest fashion moment of the year. And Tinseltown’s top stars did not disappoint on Sunday, with some making powerful political statements through their sartorial choices.

Several celebrities sported a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, the rights lobby that has been stridently fighting the Trump administration in court.

Spotted wearing the blue ribbon were “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, “Hamilton” star and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, Negga and Kloss.

However, one celebrity that stood out due to her choice of designer was Ava DuVernay, an American director and screenwriter.

DuVernay made a strong political statement by wearing a gown created by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, whose brand Ashi Studio is based in Lebanon. Ashi Studio is a luxurious fashion house launched in Beirut 10 years ago.

“A small sign of solidarity. I chose to wear a gown by a designer from a majority Muslim country. Thanks to @AshiStudio of Lebanon. #Oscars,” DuVernay tweeted alongside a photo of the lacy gray gown on the red carpet.

The director’s pro-Muslim statement not only turned heads, but also won praise from many for its subtle message.

DuVernay’s sartorial choice follows President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

DuVernay was nominated at the Oscars for best documentary for her film “13th.”

Earlier on Saturday, best actor Oscar winner Casey Affleck turned up at the Film Independent Spirit Awards wearing a t-shirt with the word “love” written on it in Arabic.

— With input from AFP, Reuters