  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UN rights body told to end focus on Israel as US mulls exit

World

UN rights body told to end focus on Israel as US mulls exit

The Associated Press |
Erin Barclay. (Courtesy: UNHRC)
BERLIN: The US on Wednesday called on the UN Human Rights Council to drop its “obsession with Israel” amid reports that the Trump administration is considering quitting the body.
In a speech before the Geneva-based council, US envoy Erin Barclay said the US’ commitment to human rights “is stronger than ever.”
“Regrettably, too many of the actions of this council do not support these universal principles. Indeed, they contradict them,” said Barclay, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs.
She cited ongoing abuses in Syria and North Korea, and noted in particular the top UN human rights body’s long-standing focus on Israel.
“The obsession with Israel...is the largest threat to this council’s credibility,” said Barclay, a career diplomat.
“When it comes to human rights no country should be free from scrutiny, but neither should any democratic country be regularly subjected to unfair, unbalanced and unfounded bias,” she added.
The council’s annual rebuke of Israel has been a particular source of irritation for both Republican and Democratic US administrations.
The US declined to seek a seat on the 47-member council when it was formed in 2006, citing skepticism about the membership of some authoritarian states. It joined the council in 2009, after the election of Barack Obama, and has played a key role rallying like-minded nations in condemning human rights abuses around the globe.
Rohan said the US is dedicated to protecting and promoting universal human rights, including freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.
“As we consider our future engagements, my government will be considering the council’s actions with an eye toward reform to more fully achieve the council’s mission to protect and promote human rights,” Barclay said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN rights body told to end focus on Israel as US mulls exit

BERLIN: The US on Wednesday called on the UN Human Rights Council to drop its “obsession with...

WHO: Bird flu outbreaks raise alarm, but human risks still low

LONDON: The risk of sustained human-to-human transmission of H7N9 bird flu in China is low, the...

UN rights body told to end focus on Israel as US mulls exit
WHO: Bird flu outbreaks raise alarm, but human risks still low
Germany expresses doubts on NATO defense spending target
EU court refuses case challenging Turkey migrant deal
Ethiopian schools linked to Turkish cleric are sold
Trump vows to work with allies in the Muslim world
Latest News
Australia’s economy dodges recession
Trump pledges $1 trillion to rebuild infrastructure
Roaming charges soon to become history: GSMA chief
Amazon cloud glitch disrupts sites
Balqees, Assaf to take stage at Dubai Lynx
Winners of UK Alumni Awards 2017 announced in Riyadh
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News