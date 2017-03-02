US consul general hails Saudi ties at independence celebration

The US Consulate marked the 241st year of American independence with a celebration hosted by Consul General Matthias J. Mitman in Jeddah on Feb. 26. Among the honored guests were Jamal Balkhoyour, director general of the Saudi Foreign Ministry (Makkah region branch) and fellow dignitaries from the diplomatic corps.

JEDDAH: The US Consulate in Jeddah marked the 241st year of American independence with a celebration hosted by Consul General Matthias J. Mitman on Feb. 26.

The consulate said it was honored to welcome to the event Jamal Balkhoyour, director general of the Saudi Foreign Ministry (Makkah region branch) and fellow dignitaries from the diplomatic corps.

Mitman highlighted the depth and durability of US-Saudi ties, citing the recent phone call between President Donald Trump and King Salman that reaffirmed this historic relationship.

“Our shared interests cover a range of issues including trade, security, regional stability, counterterrorism and education,” said Mitman.

“We continue to seek resolutions to the conflicts in the region, such as in Yemen and Syria. We know that enduring solutions require political agreements. So we work through diplomatic channels to achieve those goals.”

He added: “I’m proud to say Saudi Arabia is the United States’ largest trading partner in the Middle East. Bilateral trade approaches $35 billion per year. A lot of people think it’s all from oil, but that’s just part of the picture… American goods and services are recognized for their quality and value in the Kingdom, and we have averaged more than $18 billion in exports in the last three years.”

Mitman continued: “Like every advanced economy in the world, the Kingdom knows that human resources are among its most valuable assets. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program continues to fund upwards of 75,000 Saudi students at US universities. Saudi students are now the third-largest group of foreign students in the US. In my visits to universities like Taiba in Madinah and the University of Business and Technology here in Jeddah, I’ve seen that a majority of the student populations are female. Unlocking the potential of this local talent can help achieve the economic development goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The consul general said: “We’re lucky to know some very energetic and motivated young Saudis, some of whom we’ve chosen to travel to the US on exchanges designed for their area of expertise. I want to say to you and your peers: Your government sees your potential, and under Vision 2030 it’s implementing changes to encourage entrepreneurship, tourism and entertainment.”

He added: “There are incredible riches in the Hejaz that are ripe for tourism. I’ve visited Abha, Taif and Madinah, where I’ve been invited into people’s homes and businesses. I’ve visited mosques. I’ve ridden in dune buggies through date farms. I had the chance to view the expansion of the Haram area in Madinah, which will accommodate an additional 20 million pilgrims by 2030.”

This is all in addition to the two holiest mosques, where centuries of history have unfolded from the time of the Prophet Muhammad. The potential opportunities for tourism in the Kingdom are truly exciting.”