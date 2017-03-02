Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis

King Salman’s visit to Malaysia received a positive feedback nationwide, at a time Saudis circulated a selfie taken by the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak with the Saudi King on Monday, another picture of an elderly man kissing King Salman’s forehead has also gone viral.

Okaz’s correspondent confirmed that the man in question is Sheikh Hussain Yee, a Malaysian-Chinese Islamic scholar, born in 1950, who comes from a Buddhist family and converted to Islam at the age of 18.

The 65-year-old scholar is the founder and head of the Al-Khaadem organization in Malaysia. He is also running an orphanage called “Home of Hope.”

Yee’s long years of study at the Islamic University of Madinah, where he graduated in the 70s, have created an unbreakable bond with the Kingdom.

The Islamic scholar became well-known for his expertise in preaching and converting non-Muslims to Islam.

“I’m happy to meet King Salman,” he said.