  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis

Saudi Arabia

Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis

Sheikh Hussain Yee Abdullah has a long history with Saudi Arabia, after studying Arabic and Islamic studies at University of Madinah. (Supplied)

Related Articles

King Salman’s visit to Malaysia received a positive feedback nationwide, at a time Saudis circulated a selfie taken by the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak with the Saudi King on Monday, another picture of an elderly man kissing King Salman’s forehead has also gone viral.
Okaz’s correspondent confirmed that the man in question is Sheikh Hussain Yee, a Malaysian-Chinese Islamic scholar, born in 1950, who comes from a Buddhist family and converted to Islam at the age of 18.
The 65-year-old scholar is the founder and head of the Al-Khaadem organization in Malaysia. He is also running an orphanage called “Home of Hope.”
Yee’s long years of study at the Islamic University of Madinah, where he graduated in the 70s, have created an unbreakable bond with the Kingdom.
The Islamic scholar became well-known for his expertise in preaching and converting non-Muslims to Islam.
“I’m happy to meet King Salman,” he said.

Tags: King Salman Asian Tour Malaysia Islam

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis

King Salman’s visit to Malaysia received a positive feedback nationwide, at a time Saudis...

Saudi medicine professor breaks another male bastion

JEDDAH: Dr. Dalal Moheealdin Namnaqani, a career educator in medicine, has become the first Saudi...

Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis
Saudi medicine professor breaks another male bastion
Saudis, Indonesians sign agreements to strengthen ties
Saudi Arabia to open 3 Arabic-language institutes in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia to establish ‘King Salman Center for Global Peace’
Vice Custodian of Two Holy Mosques launches e-safety service
Latest News
US Attorney General did not divulge contact with Russian ambassador: report
Yahoo punishes CEO in latest fallout from security breakdown
Drone strikes kill 4 Qaeda suspects in Yemen: officials
British cycling ‘credibility’ battered by drug investigation
Leonard leads Spurs, Pelicans stop Pistons
Elderly man’s kiss on King Salman’s head warms the hearts of Saudis
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News