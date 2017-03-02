  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Marine Le Pen loses EU parliament immunity

World

Marine Le Pen loses EU parliament immunity

Reuters |
French far-right leader Marine le Pen holds a melon at the French Caraibean islands stand as she visits the Agriculture Fair on Tuesday in Paris.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Related Articles

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Union lawmakers lifted the EU parliamentary immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Thursday for tweeting pictures of Daesh violence.
Le Pen, who leads her National Front party in the European legislature, is under investigation in France for posting three graphic images of Daesh executions on Twitter in December 2015, including the beheading of American journalist James Foley.
The vote on Thursday by a large show of hands in the plenary of the EU Parliament confirmed a preliminary decision taken on Tuesday by the legal affairs committee of the EU legislature .
Le Pen’s immunity shields her from prosecution. By lifting it, the Parliament allowed legal action against her. The offense being considered is “publishing violent images,” which under certain circumstances can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($78,930.00). (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Tags: Marine Le Pen National Front EU EU Parliament Daesh Islamic State ISIL far right movement

Comments

MORE FROM World

Judge: Proof that wife helped Orlando shooter is ‘debatable’

OAKLAND, California: A federal judge in California said Wednesday that it is “debatable” whether...

N. Korean envoy rejects Malaysian autopsy

KUALA LUMPUR: A North Korean envoy says a heart attack likely killed Kim Jong Nam, not VX nerve...

Judge: Proof that wife helped Orlando shooter is ‘debatable’
N. Korean envoy rejects Malaysian autopsy
Rights groups says Philippine police has falsified evidence
Northern Ireland holds snap election in shadow of Brexit
US drone kills two on motorbike in Pakistan: officials
Traders in southern India call for ban on Pepsi, Coke
Latest News
Saudi Telecom to pursue 5G, to develop local HR skills
Cement giant admits ‘unacceptable’ practices at Syria plant
Oil falls for 3rd day as US inventories hit record high
Strong oil prices can boost Kazakh economy growth
Gold drops on firmer dollar
Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News