Saudi Arabia

King Salman urges united front against terrorism on Indonesia trip

Agence France Presse |
King Salman addresses parliament as Speaker of the House Setya Novanto (right) looks in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. (Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A / via Reuters)

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia's King Salman called Thursday for a united fight against terrorism in a speech to Indonesia’s parliament during a landmark state visit to the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.
In a speech to hundreds of people at the legislature in the capital Jakarta, he called for an intensified fight against terrorism.
“The challenge we, especially Muslims, face now is terrorism,” he said. “We should close ranks in combating terrorism, radicalism and strive to bring world peace for the benefit of all of us.”
Saudi Arabia is part of a US-led coalition that has carried out air strikes against the Daesh group and other jihadists in Syria.
Daesh is under pressure in Iraq and Syria, as government forces make a drive to retake areas held by the jihadists.
Saudi Arabia has witnessed a series of deadly attacks claimed by Daesh since late 2014, mostly targeting the Shiite minority and security forces, killing dozens of people.
Indonesia, which has long struggled with Islamic militancy, is also facing a renewed threat due to the appeal of Daesh, with hundreds of its citizens heading to the Middle East to fight with the jihadists.
A gun and suicide attack in Jakarta in January last year that killed four civilians and four attackers was the first assault claimed by Daesh in Southeast Asia.
On Thursday, King Salman also visited Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque, the biggest in Southeast Asia, accompanied by President Joko Widodo, and the leaders prayed together.
The king and his delegation will be in Jakarta until Friday, after which they will head to the island of Bali for a holiday.
Salman’s three-week Asian tour is seeking investment opportunities as the world’s top oil exporter looks to diversify its economy. He began the trip in Malaysia earlier this week and is also set to visit Brunei, Japan, China, the Maldives and Jordan.

